Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $904.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,078. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $924.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

