Peoples Bank OH Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

