Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
