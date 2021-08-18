Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 85.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 216,532 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.