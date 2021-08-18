Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.57.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

