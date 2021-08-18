Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $123,526.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $941.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

