PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.60. 383,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,277. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.