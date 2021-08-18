PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 221 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,700. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

