PhenixFIN Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PhenixFIN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

PFX opened at $42.78 on Monday. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 59.29 and a quick ratio of 59.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.