Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.70 or 0.00023671 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

