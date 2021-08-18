Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,747 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.