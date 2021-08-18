PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 116,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.