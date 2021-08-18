Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 2,523 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $136.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

