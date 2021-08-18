Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,608 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. 1,421,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.