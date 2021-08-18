Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $21.37 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of Robert Half International worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

RHI traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.09.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

