Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $41.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $41,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

