Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,138 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.58% of CyrusOne worth $50,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Shares of CONE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,384. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

