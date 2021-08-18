Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 85,035 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85,035 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $83,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 992,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,041,418. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

