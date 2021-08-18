Piper Sandler Comments on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

NYSE XEC opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,112,000 after purchasing an additional 914,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

