Piper Sandler Weighs in on Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Conifer in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNFR opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.