PirateCash Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $6,662.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,844,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

