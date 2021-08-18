Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

PAA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. 3,830,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

