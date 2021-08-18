Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 29,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 234.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

