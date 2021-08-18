Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.85.
Shares of PLNT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 29,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 234.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.