Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

