PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.4%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 37,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,675,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,593,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

