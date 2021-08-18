PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.4%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 37,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,675,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,593,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,382,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
