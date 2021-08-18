Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

