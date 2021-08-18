PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 27,286 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

