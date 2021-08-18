Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 8,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a market cap of $146.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 59.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

