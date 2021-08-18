PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 831,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,566. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

