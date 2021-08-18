PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 648,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,625. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

