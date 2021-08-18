PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

