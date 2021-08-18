PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

