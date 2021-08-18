PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,659. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

