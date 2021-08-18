Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRAX opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $601.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

