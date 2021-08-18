Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $31.29. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 8 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

