Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,892. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

