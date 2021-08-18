Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Director James Robert Durfey Buys 10,000 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Director James Robert Durfey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SQFT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 194,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,325. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.