Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.56

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.
PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.