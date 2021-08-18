Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.56

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.54, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

