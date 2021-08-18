Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 297,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,543. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

