Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

