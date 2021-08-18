Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,927. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

