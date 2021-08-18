Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $430,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.41. 166,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.