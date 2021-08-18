Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 437,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

