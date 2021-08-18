Privatix (PRIX) Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $70,800.21 and approximately $22,700.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Privatix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00845465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104535 BTC.

Privatix Profile

PRIX is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.