Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report $130.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Progress Software posted sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $532.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $532.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $538.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 228,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,079. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

