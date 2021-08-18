Propy One Day Trading Volume Hits $130,140.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $130,140.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00852118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00103788 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.