ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of CLIX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

