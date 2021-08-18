Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

