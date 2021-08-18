Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of PRXM stock remained flat at $$1.28 on Wednesday. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90. Proxim Wireless has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

