Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1074 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

