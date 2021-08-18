Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

